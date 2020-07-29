School board plans for the future

"They requested that we go out to bid for that project which would be upgrading the football field including maybe resodding, recrowning, and working on the irrigation and drainage," Starkey said. "Really if you think about it, if we do the track, we really need to do the field first because they are going to be digging under the track for irrigation and that sort of thing. They will repair the field, get it up to speed, and then we will look at the track after that."

The board approved putting the project out for bid.

Starkey also gave an update on the budget. He said he will have the 2021 budget ready sometime in August.

"I will say, this June and July payments from the state were not good," Starkey said. "We took a pretty big hit both months. If everything gets going and we don't have any major shut downs with the economy, things should stabilize and move back closer to normal August, September and so on."

Starkey said the district ended 2019-2020 at right around $3.8 million in balances. He said this was not bad at all considering.

"It dropped," Starkey said. "Balances dropped a little bit from the previous year, but I don't know how they couldn't have with what was going on. We are still solid financially at this time."