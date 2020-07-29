School board plans for the future

The Fredericktown R-I School Board discussed Fredericktown R-I Foundation projects, budget and the reopening plan at its monthly meeting, July 21.
Superintendent Chadd Starkey discussed the ever changing reopening plan for the district.
Starkey said whatever the district ends up doing, it will keep the safety of students and staff, as well as providing a high quality education, as top priorities.
"The plan is to have face to face instruction everyday, unless something happens such as a community spread," Starkey said. "We are going to practice safety measures, but we want to have them in school."
Ideas such as face masks, temperature checks, cleaning of buildings, limiting movement between classes, virtual options and more were discussed as the district works towards finding a solution.
Starkey said the district will have a virtual option, but it will be case by case and parents will need to contact their buildings in August to work it out. He said this will pass and those students will come back to school.
"We need to keep them as close to where they need to be as we can, because they will be back," Starkey said.
A Facebook Live Forum is scheduled for 5 p.m., Aug. 4 in order to answer questions and gather information before finalizing the district's reopening plan.
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson discussed approval of a project by the Fredericktown R-I Foundation to make improvements to the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School stage curtains and lighting.
"The foundation has earmarked about $60,000 for this project," Henson said. "Basically, you've got the base bid that is to take the curtain and cut it to where it will open in the middle. Since we found out you didn't have to purchase a new curtain, necessarily, that they could redo the one we had, we felt we had some money to have some wiggle room with."
Henson said they thought the best thing they could put the rest of the money towards would be a new lighting system for the stage.
"If you've ever looked at how the lights are there, it's basically a metal pole hanging from wires and some lights strung up with wire," Henson said. "We thought we should improve that. We've got a good sound system. We've got a good stage.We will get the curtain fixed. So let's add lighting, so these productions can have a little bit of jazz to them."
Henson said the cost will be anywhere from $48,740 to $51,740, and the foundation has the funds available.
The council approved the bid for the new lighting and curtain modification.
Starkey said the foundation also discussed some upgrades to the football field.
"They requested that we go out to bid for that project which would be upgrading the football field including maybe resodding, recrowning, and working on the irrigation and drainage," Starkey said. "Really if you think about it, if we do the track, we really need to do the field first because they are going to be digging under the track for irrigation and that sort of thing. They will repair the field, get it up to speed, and then we will look at the track after that."
The board approved putting the project out for bid.
Starkey also gave an update on the budget. He said he will have the 2021 budget ready sometime in August.
"I will say, this June and July payments from the state were not good," Starkey said. "We took a pretty big hit both months. If everything gets going and we don't have any major shut downs with the economy, things should stabilize and move back closer to normal August, September and so on."
Starkey said the district ended 2019-2020 at right around $3.8 million in balances. He said this was not bad at all considering.
"It dropped," Starkey said. "Balances dropped a little bit from the previous year, but I don't know how they couldn't have with what was going on. We are still solid financially at this time."
Starkey said the district is up to a little over 107 million in assessed evaluation from around 104 million last year.
"That's close to $3 million increase," Starkey said. "Divide by 100, times 3.9, it'll be $117,000 additional funding, something around there. Hopefully, assessed evaluation continues to climb. That generates more local money for us."
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5 p.m., Aug. 18 at the district offices.
