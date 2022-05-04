School Board recognizes student achievement

The Fredericktown R-I School Board had several visitors at its regularly scheduled meeting, April 19.

High school student Kali Smith was in attendance and the board recognized her commitment and achievements in the Graphic Design class at UniTec. Smith was chosen out of all her peers to be the UniTec Student of the Month for March.

UniTec Graphic Design Teacher Corey Warner attended the meeting to talk about Smith and present her with a plaque.

"Fredericktown supports UniTec very well," Warner said. "I think more than half of my students at UniTec come from Fredericktown. This one (Smith) being the best."

Warner said, every month he was asked for student of the month candidates and every month he nominated Smith.

"I just thew Kali's name in every single month, and it wasn't persistence," Warner said. "It was because she deserved it every single month. She was performing the best. She gets along well with all the other students. She has a nice, dry sense of humor which I appreciate."

Warner said, he is glad to see Smith finally recognized as student of the month because it is well deserved.

"We should also mention that she represented UniTec at the Skills USA Competition this year," Warner said. "Which is something that is a district, state and nationwide competition that all the programs in UniTec compete in whether it be welding, graphic design, culinary, etc."

Warner said, this is his second year teaching, and he did not get to compete in the Skills USA Competition last year. Due to COVID-19, it was canceled.

"This year they told us basically to find your best student and don't give them an option," Warner said. "Luckily, I told her (Smith), and she jumped at the opportunity to do it. I felt bad because I couldn't help her out with anything because I'd never done it before either."

Warner said, he had faith in Smith, and they did their best to figure out what she would have to do during the competition. In the end, Smith placed second at the district competition and moved on to the state level. During state, she competed against other students from around the state.

"She placed third out of 12 and did very well," Warner said. "I am very happy for her because not only has she set a great example for the other students who might go next year, but now she can explain to me exactly what happens there to teach kids to do it next year."

Warner then presented the plaque to Smith in front of the board and all those in attendance.

On behalf of the entire board, President Richard Allgier presented Smith with a card and goody bag.

The board was also visited by the four building librarians. They each gave an update on their libraries and talked about some of their future goals.

First up was elementary school librarian Cindy Coffman.

Coffman is part of the special area rotation in her building meaning she sees each class every week for 50 minutes.

"During that time we usually read some really great stories together, do a mini lesson and then they have checkout time before they leave to go back to class," Coffman said. "Library to me is very different now than whenever I was little. It is a lot busier. There are a couple of things that have been pretty consistent and I think that’s our goal of helping the kids be lovers of learning and lovers of reading. We also want to be supportive of the curriculum and of the teachers in our building."

Coffman said, at the elementary, students have participated in several special events such as Dot Day, Show Me Book Award, and they had a potato book character display.

"Moving forward there are a couple goals that I would like to work on for next year," Coffman said. "One of those is to collaborate more with my special area team because I think it is important for kids to see how reading effects every area and that you can bring it into music, art, PE and computer lab."

Coffman said she would also like to build better relationships with families through a stronger presence on Facebook and smaller events for the parents to come in and read with their kids in the library.

Over at the intermediate school, librarian Katy Rehkop sees 19 classes or about 400 students, once a week.

"We do a lot of similar things that Cindy does," Rehkop said. "One of the activities that I started, it has been one of my favorites, is the FIS Thanksgiving parade. We read a book about the very first thanksgiving, and then the kids build parade floats out of balloons. It has been a fun activity."

Rehkop said they also have the book fair in the fall, they participate in the Show Me Readers, and she has a snowball challenge in the winter.

As for goals, Rehkop said she would like to have a library reading club during lunch time.

The middle school library is a little different than the younger grades. At this point in their education, students do not have specific class time at the library.

Librarian Amanda Wengler services about 478 students and staff members. She is also the almost full-time 6th grade reading teacher.

Wengler said, she has updated the paint in the library, toning it down from the bright abstract colors to more neutral colors and a coffee house feel.

"I just ordered some more shelving," Wengler said. "I’m totally out of room as far as shelving goes for new books. I just had my book fair, crazy amount, $3,500 sold which meant I got $1,700 for the library to use through scholastic. I bought, of course books, and I have some vertical shelving. They spin and are tall so I can put them throughout the room and they don’t have to be against a wall."

Wengler said, as far as circulation is concerned, materials being checked out by kids is down 50%.

"That is a huge number," Wengler said. "Our library is only open one hour a day. Lunch is pretty much the only time it is open and kids don’t want to give up their outside time or their gym time to go to the library. I really hate those numbers, and I would really like to get the library open on a regular basis."

Wengler said she would also like to have a news and media center set up and running all day every day. She said, her mind is always full of a million ideas but she would also love to do some more monthly contests and reading challenges as well as have the English classes in the library to team teach.

The high school library services the most students with a total of 592. Librarian Tracy Laut said a lot of her time is actually split between books and technology support. She has also spent the last year and a half genrifying the library.

"It is a large undertaking, but the kids have been really receptive to it," Laut said. "My circulation in the last year went up 454 books. It is making progress. High School kids do not want to ask me for help. They just want to browse on their own. It has been a great thing that we have done."

Laut said, in February she held a "blind date with a book" event for students. She wrapped up the book, wrote a little summary on the front and then students would chose a book without judging it by its cover.

"As far as future goals for the high school library, I’d like to update the technology in some of the spaces to accommodate college virtual tours, students talking to representatives from different colleges, and in-person visits," Laut said. "Things like that will make it a little more accommodating for our students needs."

The next meeting of the Fredericktown School Board is at 5:30 p.m., May 17 at the district offices.

