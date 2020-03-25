School board talks nutritional needs

"We have two tables set up," Lunsford said. "They are constantly full with people bringing in donations and we've had a pretty good amount of money that has been donated."

Lunsford said one parent donated $500 and another group donated $1,000. He said the donors did not want any recognition or to have their picture taken.

"That's very good to see that the community is worried about our kids," Lunsford said.

One of the donations to the Catpack Program, which sends food home with children who need it, was from the Rotary Club. The club was forced to cancel its annual banquet for students due to COVID-19 and chose to donate the funds they had planned to use for the banquet.

Reutzel said the district has come to an agreement with OPAA. He said they have agreed to donate funds in excess of the extra charges for wages to help purchase a freezer.

Next, Reutzel reported to the board that health insurance discussions are nearing completion and the basic plan will go up 6.35 percent costing the district more than $150,000. He said deductibles, copays, and out of pocket maximums will also have to go up slightly.

Reutzel told the board he made the decision to purchase ransomware in the amount of $11,000.