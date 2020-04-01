School closure extended to April 30

Like the graduating seniors, this is Reutzel's final year with the district.

"It is difficult and disappointing, but we have to do what is best for the health and welfare of our school community," Reutzel said. "We have to do all we can to engage with our students and continue to provide for their nutritional needs."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reutzel said, if through all this they can meet those challenges, he will leave knowing they did everything they could during this event.

According to the letter, this decision was made following President Donald Trump’s announcement Sunday that he would extend federal social distancing guidelines to April 30, and also after consulting local health authorities.

“As circumstances continue to fluctuate, it is difficult to predict what our situation will be a month from now," the letter said. "We tentatively plan on welcoming students and staff back on Friday, May 1.”

The superintendents said they know extending closures will introduce further strain on their districts’ families, but they cannot ask their students to return to school before the spread of this disease has passed.