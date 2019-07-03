The Fredericktown R-I School Board discussed the new vaping policy at its monthly meeting on June 25.
The new policy, which is still being reviewed by the Missouri School Boards' Association, would go into effect next school year.
"There were multiple accounts this year and repeat offenders, it just kept happening," Superintendent Brett Reutzel said. "I would assume if you calculated the number of devices that they confiscated throughout the year I would say it would easily be 75 to 100."
Reutzel said currently vaping falls under nicotine delivery device within the school board policy book and the new policy would take it out from under tobacco and create its own section.
"Our understanding is the amount of nicotine in them is a lot more than one cigarette and may be equivalent to a whole pack," Reutzel said. "The amount of nicotine they are consuming is scary and potentially dangerous."
Reutzel said the scariest part is that the school is not always certain what is in the device and though some substances are illegal in Missouri that does not mean devices can not be obtained.
"The devices are going to be tested and we have confirmed with our school resource officers that they do have testing strips that would pick up different illegal substances just like if a student was caught with a pill, powder or leafy substance," Reutzel said. "If the device tests positive for an illegal substance, it is no longer a vaping violation but will become a drug violation."
Reutzel said MSBA is taking vaping seriously and so is Fredericktown R-I with the first offense having a consequence of five days in school suspension, second offense resulting in five days out of school suspension, third offense being ten days out of school suspension and if caught a fourth time the student would be suspended for the remainder of the semester.
"The big question and the big fear is what is in the device," Reutzel said. "We are seeing these devices more than we are seeing the other forms of nicotine whether it be cigarettes or tobacco, and not knowing what it is, that is the frightening part."
Reutzel said vaping has been an issue in both the high school and the middle school with some cases involving students under the age of 18. He said in those cases you could conceivably make a juvenile referral for possession of tobacco.
"The reason for it being stricter is because it does container a higher level of nicotine," Reutzel said. "Also we are not always sure what is in there. So because of those two things and assuming that they are potentially more harmful in an immediate situation, we need to cut it off."
Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Principal Ken Lunsford said he currently has a whole closet full of vaping devices that had been confiscated throughout the 2018-19 school year.
The board approved the new policy with an inclusion to clarify confiscation procedures and to have it reviewed by the attorney.
Reutzel then moved on to a discussion school climate and the conduct of students.
Reutzel reported the elementary had 133 disciplinary referrals, intermediate 405, middle school 1,063 and high school 1,274 with the number one reason for the referral being disrespectful conduct or speech.
"The most common phrase is 10 percent of your students cause 90 percent of your problems and 90 percent of your students cause 10 percent of your problems," Reutzel said. "That holds true most of the time. We have really good students. We are proud of them. We have people come all the time and talk about how much they enjoy subbing in our district, and there are places they will not go back to. I think that is a reflection of our community and of our parents. Most of them behave very well."
Reutzel said board policy outlines consequences, but each building puts preventive measures in place with the most common being character education.
Next, the board approved the use of Rosetta Stone for the 2019-20 Spanish class offered to high school students. Fredericktown High School Principal Craig Gibbs showed his extensive research of the program and gave his stamp of approval.
Gibbs said the program will offer the opportunity for the school to offer additional languages down the road but still require only one staff member to oversee the class. He said languages such as Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, French, German and English are a few of the possible choices the district could choose to offer.
"There's 50 schools currently in the state of Missouri that use Rosetta Stone," Gibbs said. "Some of the schools said when they have some kids who struggle with the English language they put them on Rosetta Stone and it helps them learn the English language as well, so I can see some benefits along that."
The district has purchased 130 licenses which can be transferred to different students if schedule changes are made.
The board then gave approval to seek bus bids. Reutzel said he would like to buy a bus and then see how the year looks and possibly lease another later.
Plans for the concession stand for the soccer field were viewed by the board. The plans were designed in the footprint of the concession stand at JC field and would consist of bathrooms, concession area and storage. The Fredericktown Foundation is still raising money to complete the project.
Banks bids were opened and the board decided to stay with New Era Bank, because it offered the best rates and the district would not have to move accounts.
The board then appointed Brett Reutzel as the authorized representative for the board and Judy Graham as board secretary and treasurer.
Reutzel then read through the budget and it was approved by the board.
In his superintendent's report Reutzel said the EPA will be doing some remediation work around the buildings and some of the dirt which is not contaminated will be used to fill lower areas within the district.
Free and reduced lunch forms were discussed for the upcoming years. Reutzel expressed the importance of having the forms filled out by as many students as possible. He said as of the close of the school year unpaid lunch balances reached a total of $27,105.
"That is a pretty common number," Reutzel said. "Folks I'm just not going to tell them they can't eat. I'm not going to tell someone they have to eat a cheese or peanut butter sandwich, and if you tell me I have to I won't do it. I'm not going to do it."
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School board will be the tax rate hearing set for 5 p.m., Aug. 12 and the regular monthly meeting will be at 5 p.m., Aug. 20 both at the district offices.
