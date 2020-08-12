School meals, snacks in and out of the classroom

No matter the method a school chooses to get food to their students, the St. Louis District Dairy Council is trying to help with the unforeseeable future that schools will face with their Dollars for Dairy Grant. “This is a great opportunity for schools over the summer months to apply to receive funding to help get healthy foods like dairy to students,” said Erin McGraw, registered dietitian and nutrition educator with the SLDDC. “We have seen an increase in grant applications for coolers, insulated bags, and mobile carts - all which would allow school nutrition staff to safely get food to students in the classroom.”

While school nutrition directors are tackling meals in the schools, parents who choose to homeschool or participate in virtual learning this coming school year will be tasked with providing balanced meals and snacks in their homes. Healthy eating has been linked to better learning, memory and higher grades, but figuring out healthy meals and snacks can be an added stress to families unable to participate in school meal options through school districts.

To promote healthy eating and brain function outside of school meals, parents should provide their kids with smaller meals and snacks every 3 to 4 hours. Focusing on foods that contain protein and fiber can help promote a feeling of fullness as well as providing daily essential vitamins and minerals.