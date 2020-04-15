School year ends due to COVID-19

Gov. Mike Parson made an announcement, April 9, officially ordering all Missouri schools to be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
In his COVID-19 briefing, Parson announced all of the state’s charter and public school buildings to remain closed for the rest of this school year.
According to the governor’s statement, school services will continue until the last day of when classes would have originally ended. These services include alternative educational opportunities and much-needed meals for students.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) also plans to provide additional guidance to the state’s school leaders including “removing barriers and waiving the necessary state statutes and regulations.”
Among other items, Parson also emphasized the state’s “Stay Home Missouri” order as well as social distancing guidelines to continue to fight against COVID-19.
The MAAA Superintendents Association sent out a letter addressed to students, families and staff following Gov. Parson's announcement.
“As you might have already heard, this afternoon Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered all Missouri public schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year, with the exception of nutrition services,” the letter said. "While this decision is necessary for the health and safety of our communities, know that we are heartbroken that our school year must end this way."
The superintendents said they know the knowledge of not returning to school brings up a lot of questions about the impact on grades, graduation, transcripts, the start of next school year, among others.
"While we do not have all of these answers, we are working to address these and other questions and will have more information for our families soon,” the superintendents said. "We will be in contact with our families with more information in the coming weeks."
The superintendents ended by saying they appreciated everyone’s understanding and support which are “greatly appreciated as we continue to navigate our new reality due to this pandemic.”
