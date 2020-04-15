School year ends due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Mike Parson made an announcement, April 9, officially ordering all Missouri schools to be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

In his COVID-19 briefing, Parson announced all of the state’s charter and public school buildings to remain closed for the rest of this school year.

According to the governor’s statement, school services will continue until the last day of when classes would have originally ended. These services include alternative educational opportunities and much-needed meals for students.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) also plans to provide additional guidance to the state’s school leaders including “removing barriers and waiving the necessary state statutes and regulations.”

Among other items, Parson also emphasized the state’s “Stay Home Missouri” order as well as social distancing guidelines to continue to fight against COVID-19.

The MAAA Superintendents Association sent out a letter addressed to students, families and staff following Gov. Parson's announcement.