Schools scrambling as supply chain issues disrupt lunch programs

In March of 2020, there wasn’t a roll of toilet paper to be found. Did you need a new appliance last summer? Good luck taking one home from your local electronics store. What about a new car? Dealerships that I drive by look like they’ve been picked as clean as a pumpkin patch in late October.

The root cause of all of these, and many more, issues? Supply chain disruptions have backed up industries across the board, from agriculture to electronics to children’s toys to paperback books. Freight shipping companies have vessels backlogged up and down the coasts of countries worldwide, just waiting to dock at a local port.

These disruptions are now starting to strike closer to home for many Missourians via their child’s school lunch program. Schools throughout our state and nation are struggling to get meals in the hands of our kids for breakfast and lunch. School lunch professionals are getting creative with the food they do have, but there are only so many ways to serve and prepare refried beans. A young student recently shared with me that he had ham three times in one school week, each served a different way—including rolled up and put on a hot dog bun. Schools are even having trouble getting government commodities such as canned fruit and vegetables, which are plentiful. Local farmers and Farm Bureau members are trying to help by supplying local food, but there is a lot of red tape to cut through.