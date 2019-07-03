{{featured_button_text}}

Have you been searching the galaxy looking for the perfect venue to showcase your extensive knowledge of all things science-fiction? Do you enjoy lively evenings with friends and fellow library patrons exploring an expanse of new and old stories of space in written word, film, and tv? 

Come show us your knowledge at Ozark Regional Library’s Sci-Fi Trivia Night.  All ages are welcome to participate so gather a team of no more than 6 members and join us at the Fredericktown Branch on Friday, July 12, at 6 p.m.

For more information or to pre-register, call the library at 573-783-2120 or visit the website at http://ozarkregional.org/. The event will have door prizes, snacks and the winning team will get to pick from the prize table.

This event is free and open to the public. All programs are free of charge. This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Secretary of State.

