Adult Crafting A Smashing Good Time

The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library held Sculpey for Grown Ups, March 14. This free demonstration guided attendees through working with colorful polymer clay and gave participants hands on practice. Molds, presses, transfers, hand tools and more were used to create figures, beads and small fairy huts. The library is testing out the idea of holding adult craft classes during the day. Michelle Swane (left) is seen here showing the students some of the tools used during the course.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
