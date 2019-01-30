Scouts BSA for Girls will now be offered in Madison County starting in February.
"For years sisters have tagged along with parents and brothers, participating in scouting, but never earned rank, merit badges or any recognition for their efforts," Scout Master Deena Ward said. "It's time our daughters have an equal place in BSA (Boy Scouts of America)."
Ward said Europe, where scouting began, has always been a coed program, and America is just catching up from across the pond.
"The program for girls is structured just exactly like the program the boys have used for years," Ward said. "The girl troop will participate in all the same activities including camping, fishing, hiking, climbing, merit badges and STEM."
Ward said STEM is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics program which fosters an interest and appreciation for those fields.
"Scouts participating in STEM activities can earn merit badges, but also can earn NOVA Awards," Ward said. "NOVA classes are educational and fun activities that help scouts learn how STEM effects our daily life and career opportunities."
Ward said BSA partners with places such as the St. Louis Zoo, Science Center and the Microsoft Store as a way to teach scouts about STEM.
"Before this new girl troop, girls in our community didn't have an organization that offered outdoor activities, leadership, character building and STEM programs," Ward said. "Now all youth can learn team building leadership skills and character building."
Ward said BSA has been serving and accommodating young ladies for decades.
"Boys and girls will be attending scouting events together, but will not be sharing tents or cabins together," Ward said. "Our first priority is to provide a safe learning environment for all scouts. All of our facilities will be evaluated and any necessary changes will be made."
Ward said, when she was growing up, there were not a lot of women in leadership roles for her to look up to.
"I want my daughter to learn confidence in herself to be a great leader and I want my daughter to have all the same opportunities as her brothers," Ward said. "I think all girls should have those opportunities."
Ward said she has been volunteering with BSA for several years, as she has raised two eagle scouts already, and has always thought girls would be a great addition.
"I have experienced some negative comments from people who are not familiar with the program," Ward said. "Most are accepting to the idea once I explain that I believe girls are equal to boys and deserve the same chance to be a part of the program. There are some that still disagree and that's okay."
Ward said she is excited about the new troop and feels it is forging a new path for all girls.
"We have the opportunity to be positive role models in our community," Ward said. "I have loved the adventures and opportunities my boys have had through scouting and can't wait for my daughter to experience her own adventures."
The first meeting of the new troop will be 6 p.m., Feb. 5 at the Butch Braswell Scout Hut. For more information contact Scout Master Deena Ward at 573-934-0475
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.