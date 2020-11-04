Scouting for Food more important than ever

The Boy Scouts annual Scouting for Food event will return Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, but things will be slightly different this year.
"This year scouts will not be passing out bags or picking up door to door in our area," Troop 0027G Scout Master Deena Ward said. "What we will be offering is drop off at the Scout Hut on East Marvin. This is where food items will be counted, boxed up and then delivered to the food pantry."
Ward said this change is because of all the restrictions in place due to COVID-19. She said this is an effort to keep the scouts safe.
"All of our scouts have been disappointed this year, starting with the news summer camp was canceled," Ward said. "We have basically been waiting this entire year to be able to scout it out."
The Scouting for Food event began in St. Louis in 1985 and is now in its 36th year. The one-day food drive usually has more than 30,000 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Venturers collect approximately 2 million cans of food.
Ward said this is an easy way for the community to help feed the hungry right here in our hometown but also provide a teachable moment for the youth.
"None of this would be possible without the generous donations from the community," Ward said. "Every donation is going to help your neighbor, your coworker, your classmate, your child's friend, because all of the donations stay here and help our local community."
Ward said the community has always been a huge supporter of Scouting for Food and has been very gracious when it comes to donating items. She said everything donated stays in the community and is taken to the local food pantry.
"This year, with COVID-19, has created a greater need than ever for this event," Ward said. "Many people have found themselves out of work or quarantined. Several students are still at home with virtual learning making for higher food and utility bills."
Ward said, through the many scenarios caused by COVID-19, this has put a strain on the community and the local food pantry which is trying to fill the needs.
Those in the community who are able to donate are asked to drop off donations to the Scout Hut located at 403 E. Marvin, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Suggested items for donations include canned fruits and vegetables, meals in a box or can soups, mac n cheese, hamburger helper and items that are high in protein such as canned tuna and chicken or chili and beef stew.
Ward said, similar to years past, it is requested that no items be in glass containers. She said with children helping to collect and the large amount of donations the risk of breaking a glass container is high.
"This event is great for our kids," Ward said. "It teaches them the importance of giving back to the community and helping providing help to those in need."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
