Scouting for Food more important than ever

The Boy Scouts annual Scouting for Food event will return Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, but things will be slightly different this year.

"This year scouts will not be passing out bags or picking up door to door in our area," Troop 0027G Scout Master Deena Ward said. "What we will be offering is drop off at the Scout Hut on East Marvin. This is where food items will be counted, boxed up and then delivered to the food pantry."

Ward said this change is because of all the restrictions in place due to COVID-19. She said this is an effort to keep the scouts safe.

"All of our scouts have been disappointed this year, starting with the news summer camp was canceled," Ward said. "We have basically been waiting this entire year to be able to scout it out."

The Scouting for Food event began in St. Louis in 1985 and is now in its 36th year. The one-day food drive usually has more than 30,000 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Venturers collect approximately 2 million cans of food.

Ward said this is an easy way for the community to help feed the hungry right here in our hometown but also provide a teachable moment for the youth.