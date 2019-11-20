{{featured_button_text}}
Local Scouts Collect 2966 Items During Scouting For Food

Boy Scout Keaton Griffon of Pack 3027 helps gather food for Scouting for Food, Nov. 16. The total collected by Troops 27, 27G and Pack 3027 was 2,966 items.

 Provided by Denna Ward
