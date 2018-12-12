The Fredericktown City Council had a special group of young scouts attend its meeting Dec. 10 at city hall.
Members of Pack 3027, Explorer Post 9027 and Boy Scout Troop 0027 were present for the regular session portion of the meeting as a way to earn their citizenship badge.
The group witnessed how the meeting is ran and the passing of an ordinance authorizing Mayor Kelly Korokis to execute an agreement between the City of Fredericktown and New Era Bank.
Prior to the regular meeting, while the council addressed one litigation and one real estate matter, in closed session, the scouts were entertained by facts and jokes by Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis.
In work session business, the council approved a request from Durso Hills Winery for a one-day caterers license for the Madison County Chamber Banquet Dec. 18.
Hovis made a request to attend the 2019 BRAVO-3 Training Conference in March in Florida instead of the previously approved MO Police Chief Conference for Dec. 4 to 7. The council approved the request.
The board was then approached with the option of changing the operating hours of City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. City Administrator James Settle said City Light and Power already closes at 4 p.m. and by opening an hour early it would give citizens the option to come in before work.
The council decided to give it a 90-day trial starting Jan. 1 making the new Fredericktown City Hall hours of operation for 2019 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Electric Department Head Jeff Lawson requested the purchase of two cable reel turntables. Lawson said the council previously approved the purchase of a trailer with a reel, but after further investigation it was decided not to make the purchase due to it taking six months to build.
Lawson said it currently takes two or three workers to unwind the wire and with the new reel the job could be done with one. The council approved the request.
Next, the council heard from Lawson again this time regarding solar panel power inside city limits.
Lawson said he has a person interested in putting a panel at a residence and there currently is no ordinance allowing it or preventing it.
"We need something that protects us and protects them," Lawson said.
A copy of Farmington's ordinance was handed out to the board for reference and Lawson said the only thing he sees the city needing would be a special meter to measure how much power is going in and out.
The council referred the information over to City Attorney Mary Boner for her to review and to bring back a recommendation.
A request to approve the repair of the bridge on City Lake Rd. over Village Creek was tabled until Jan. as new information was obtained at the last minute.
Settle said he would like to look into options of replacing the bridge before spending $90,000 to repair it.
"We want to make sure we are doing the right thing," Settle said.
"If we can add $20,000 more and get a whole new bridge then we probably should," Alderman Rick Polete said.
The board then approved the purchase of a blower motor by the waste water department and had a discussion about repairs for a speed reducer.
Waste Water Department Supervisor Vince Grieshaber said the speed reducer is not needed currently but could be kept as a spare. Equipment Pro has evaluated the part and is waiting to either ship it back or rebuild it.
The council decided to have the current costs of evaluation verified before deciding to rebuild it. If there were no costs incurred the council would hold off on rebuilding until one of the current speed reducers begins acting up.
The Fredericktown City Council will not be meeting for its second meeting in December due to the date falling on Christmas Eve.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Jan. 7 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
