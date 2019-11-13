{{featured_button_text}}
Scouting For Food Bags Handed Out, Collection Will Be Saturday

Boy Scouts across America passed out their annual blue bags this Saturday to begin collecting for Scouting for Food. The one-day food drive has been known to collect approximately 2 million cans of food. Scouts will pick up the filled bags Nov. 16. Emily Lock of Troop 27G is pictured tying one of the bags to a door in Fredericktown. If you did not receive a bag and would still like to donate, you can drop donations off on the front porch of the Scout Hut located at 403 E. Marvin. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
