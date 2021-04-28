Scrambling toward the end

It’s hard to believe, but the 2021 legislative session is nearing the end. We only have three weeks left before we adjourn on May 14. The pace of legislative activity has definitely picked up. In fact, it’s a bit of a mad dash as numerous pieces of legislation begin to move forward.

This week, I presented my PDMP legislation, Senate Bill 63, to the House Veterans Committee. I am incredibly grateful to the committee for agreeing to hear the bill. I thought the hearing went really well and the committee gave its blessing, passing the bill onto the House Rules Committee. Once that committee signs off, and we are praying they will, SB 63 can then be brought up in the House chamber for debate and, I hope, final passage.

We’ve reached the point in the session when legislation passed by the House of Representatives is being brought up for debate in the Senate chamber. As these bills come before the body, each of us is mindful of the bill subject and title, and many of us look for opportunities to add our own legislative proposals as amendments. Regardless of whether it’s a measure the House has already approved, or a Senate bill that’s headed to the House, there’s a scramble to offer our priority legislative proposals onto fast-moving bills and we’ve had some long sessions as relatively simple bills grow in complexity and scope.