The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library will hold Sculpey for Grown Ups, March 14 at 1 p.m.

This free demonstration will guide attendees on how to work with the colorful polymer clay and give participants some hands on practice.

The clay holds its shape when baked in a conventional oven and can be used for things such as beads, small figurines, molds, book marks, game tokens and more. 

For more information call 573-783-2120.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

