Seal coat operations to impact traffic on Route C

modot

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be making driving surface improvements on Route C in Madison County.

This section of roadway is located from Route N to Route CC.

Weather permitting, work will take place Sept. 26 through Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to local traffic only.

Seal coats are a pavement repair process which is used by MoDOT on roads with lower traffic volumes to maximize available resources and extend the life of the roadway. Hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway. Excess material is swept off the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer against the elements.

The method costs about one third the amount of a traditional asphalt overlay. The treatment keeps water from penetrating the surface, extends the life of the roadway up to seven years, and provides improved traction.

People are also reading…

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

