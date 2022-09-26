Search for the best chili in town

The Chili Cook-off will return to East Main Street this year, but with a few changes. The biggest change is the Fredericktown Fire Department is passing the ladle to Furever Paws and Claws Rescue for the Oct. 22 event.

Furever Paws and Claws Rescue will now be hosting the event, but never fear, the FFD is making sure it is a smooth transition for everyone.

FFD decided to take a step back from the event so it could focus on the upcoming FFD Haunted House. Both fundraisers take a lot of planning and manpower, and the department did not want to spread its volunteers too thin.

Still, FFD knew the Chili Cook-off was something the community looks forward to and was happy to see Furever Paws and Claws jump in and take over.

Currently, the competition is accepting applications for cook-off teams. Only the first 25 applicants will be accepted.

Chili rules include, a minimum of 5 gallons of chili, cooking conditions are subject to inspection, chili must be cooked day of the cook-off on site, all cooking areas and methods must meet health codes, chili must be prepared in the open, and only one recipe per team.

Teams are limited to a maximum of four people and there is a $25 entry fee.

This year's prizes will consist of $150 for 1st place, $100 for 2nd place, $50 for 3rd place, $50 for People's Choice, and $50 for Best Site.

If you are interested in entering a team and seeing if you can out cook the competition with your chili, contact Charlet at 701-4188 or Rita at 783-9804.