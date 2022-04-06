 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second annual Easter Block Party next Saturday

Easter Block Party

The For MadCo Easter Block Party returns from noon to 2 p.m., April 16 at the former Barrett Jensen parking lot on South Main Street. Katie Atherton gets ready to throw the ball into the tic-tac-toe board at last year's Easter Block Party put on by Calvary Church.

 Victoria Kemper

The community is invited to the For MadCo Easter Block Party from noon to 2 p.m., April 16 at the former Barrett Jensen parking lot on South Main Street.

The free event is once again being thrown by Calvary Church to celebrate Easter as a community.

The event will have free carnival-like games for kids to play as well as cornhole and gaga ball for everyone. There will also be two bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course and free cotton candy. The first 850 kids who come through the entry point will receive a bag of candy-filled Easter eggs. 

There will also be multiple food trucks available to purchase lunch and a coffee station if you need a little pick me up.

