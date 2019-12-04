{{featured_button_text}}
Miracles on Main Street

Miracles on Main Street is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the court square and surrounding main streets.

The Madison County Miracles on Main Street event will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 7 on the four main streets around the courthouse square.

The free event will include pictures with Santa. Mrs. Clause will read to the children, and live music will be played throughout the event.

New to the event this year, one of Santa's reindeer has made the journey from the North Pole to share with everyone a little holiday magic. Stop by Statler Realty from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to meet the live reindeer. 

Carriage rides, Santa's Sleigh and Polar Express will travel through Azalea Park where local businesses and organizations have once again decorated Azalea Park creating a festive view for those riding through the park.

Kids can enjoy decorating sugar cookies, Christmas ornament decorations, letters to Santa and many more free activities.

Tis the Season is sponsoring an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. To enter go into Tis the Season located at 128 S. Mine la Motte St. anytime between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Free sugar cookie decorating will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Madison County Service Coordination. Children will be encouraged to show off their creativity with icing as they design and eat their creations. 

"From its charming courtsquare, small town Fredericktown will be bursting with character and Christmas traditions," event organizer Tara Hale said. "The little town has the Christmas charm and festivities worthy of a Hallmark movie."

Hale said the event marks the official start of the Christmas season as the courtsquare is transformed into a Christmas Wonderland.

"The Polar Express will be giving adventures through our Light Up Azalea Park along with sleigh rides and surrey rides," Hale said. "Christmas trees, wreaths and poinsettias will be sold. Children can come bounce in the bounce house, attend Mrs. Claus storytelling, decorate stockings, sugar cookies, ornaments, and write a letter to Santa and mail it in the special mailbox that goes directly to the North Pole all for free in our downtown area."

Hale said the storefronts will be draped with garland and lights to add even more Christmas cheer, and businesses are encouraged to decorate their windows and participate in the fun-filled night of miracles.

"The Christmas parade will appeal to the kids and the kids at heart," Hale said. "Of course it wouldn’t be Christmas cheer without good ole Saint Nick. For a festive home town parade, Santa will be at the tail end of our Parade of Lights in his sleigh."

Hale said the parade has been a long-standing tradition and continues to keep getting better every year.

"The magical tree lighting takes place after the Parade of Lights and includes carols and hot chocolate and of course Santa giving out gifts to all the boys and girls starting at 3 p.m.," Hale said. "Santa will also be available for free photos."

Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis will do the honors, lighting the tree on the courthouse lawn.

Madison County Boy Scouts will also be on the courtsquare selling live Christmas trees, wreaths and poinsettias. 

Hale said so many people, businesses and organizations come together to turn the downtown into a magical Christmas scene. 

The group organizing the event would like to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers for helping make the event possible. A special thank you to Lisa Howard, Danetta Howard, April Sarakas and Tara Hale for spending countless hours organizing the free family fun.

"The community of Fredericktown has a way of coming together and supporting each other," Sarakas said. "This pride makes these events possible for our children and is why we call it 'Miracles' on Main Street. This event is a way for children to make memories and spark their imaginations in their own home town."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

