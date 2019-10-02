October 4 and 5, the 19th Annual Madison County Fair will be held at the Azalea and Wanda Priest Parks from 3 p.m. on Friday to 6:45 pm on Saturday.
For the full line up of educational programs, entertainers, speakers, demonstrators, showcases and competitions, artisans, crafters, and food concessionaires, visit www. MadisonCountyFairMo.com.
One of the community’s most beloved traditions, the Madison County Fair promotes the importance of our region’s strong family farming heritage, traditions, and culture. Kicking off the Fair this year on Friday night, Fredericktown’s favorite performer, Shannon Cox, will provide Bluegrass, Country, and Gospel music for families while they enjoy dinner and an ice cream pie social followed by an exciting opening ceremony parade of formation riders, farming families, veterans, church, business, and community leaders. After the National Anthem and God Bless the USA, nationally renowned, Dr. Lew Sterrett, will present the first of his three Lessons of Life and Leadership from the Language of the Horse, Freedom to Excel.
Excellence must always be built upon a solid foundation. Witness the construction of this foundation as an unridden horse is saddled and ridden for the first time. Observe the parallels to how human relationships are established. Learn what it takes to Capture the Heart of the Next Generation.
On Saturday, the Fredericktown High School Choir will bless us with their lovely voices, as the Livestock and Poultry Exhibitors Showcase & Competitions and the Truck & Tractor Pull commence.
Classes will be presented on bees, raising meat chickens, organic gardening, sustainable agriculture, and the design and function of horses and cows. Ten tables of fossils, rocks, and minerals of Missouri will be on display, with ongoing sessions at the top of each hour.
Have fun while learning the history of Vaquero style roping, techniques to properly rope cattle, and pointers to sharpen your skills as you practice on calf dummies.
At 12:30, enjoy Dr. Lew Sterrett’s Excelling through Correction presentation. Listen to a horse’s answers to the most significant questions in life. Compare the differences between a Reactionary horse and a Responding horse and discover why Correcting the Heart is an essential part of caring leadership.
Magnificent horses and their riders will then perform at the horse arena for a full three hours.
You have free articles remaining.
Throughout the day enjoy blacksmithing, horse shoeing, soap making, and wood carving demonstrations and perusing all thirty-two artisans, crafters, and food concessionaires.
Children of all ages, will also enjoy The Fishin’ Hole, Future Farmers Baby Parade, Mr. and Mrs. Madison County, the Kiddie Tractor Pull, Greased Pig Contest, and Junior Farmers course.
More music by the LC Band will grace the stage Saturday afternoon followed by a family fun barn dance. Grab your dancin’ shoes and circle to the left and do-si-do.
Then walk over to the horse arena and grab a seat for another stunning presentation by Dr. Lew Sterrett as he compares attitudes and actions of several horses. Learn the issues that transform mediocrity into excellence and how to Coach the Heart.
County Fairs are one of America’s most beloved traditions. After all everyone loves family friendly fun with family, friends, and neighbors. So, connect with all the people you love and enjoy two days of great fun and fellowship at the Madison County Fair. For more information, visit MadisonCountyFairMo.com.
ARTISANS, CRAFTERS, & FOOD CONCESSIONAIRES
Irene Settle, along with her husband Lilbourn, and daughter Debbie, have traveled all season to fairs and festivals throughout Missouri to secure crafters and vendors for our Fair. Here is the list thus far, with more possibly coming this weekend.
ARTISANS, CRAFTERS, & FOOD CONCESSIONAIRES
- Casey’s Treats Bakery Items
- Chalk Couture-Tammy Brown
- Deborah Finch Hand Made Jewelry
- Doce de Almeida Brazilian Food
- Elks Lodge Pulled Pork, Hot Dog, Hamburgers, Soda
- Enasmo Dizon Shi Ka Bobs, Egg Rolls, Fried Rice
- Epic Youth Group Raffle and Info
- Forever Paws & Claws Animal Adoption
- Frag Out Candle Co. Candies, Hand Painted Decorations
- Gerrie Rolens Breads, Jellies, Candy, Rugs
- Grab bags, Duck Pond, Signs, Vintage Items with different things painted on them-Irene and Debbie Settle
- Heritage Arrows Embroidered shirts, caps, and more-Obenhaus Family
- Huber Kettle Corn
- JM Designs Prepackaged Cookies, Knit Headbands, Hats, Scarves
- Judy Stover Fried Pies
- Lost Valley Lake Resort
- Mad Hot Doggers Hot Dogs
- Madison County Health Department
- Madison County Republican Club
- Mario’s Pizza
- Missouri Association for Creation Books and DVDs
- Nails with Elizabeth-Elizabeth Grill
- Ozark Regional Library
- Papparazzi Sharon McAllister
- Pink Zebra-Amy Sanders
- R & L Concessions Funnel Cakes, Deep Fried Oreo
- Royal Rangers
- Self-defense-Mike Braon
- Summers Family Farms
- Udder Cream Farm Goat Milk Soap-Mary Settle
- Warpath Strategies Hand Crafted Knives
- Woodcarver Don Caratree
- You May Prosper and Be in Good Health Essential Oil Products
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.