Seed Swap at Ozark Regional Library March 30

Join us for Ozark Regional Library’s 2021 Seed Swap at both our Fredericktown and Ironton branches on March 30, at 5 p.m. This is a free library program, provided in collaboration with the University of Missouri Extension, which is open to the public. It will be held in front of the Fredericktown library and behind the Ironton library.
Seeds, starters, and gardening information will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring seeds and/or starters to share. Call 573-546-2615 or 573-783-2120 with questions about this program.