Quail Forever attended the Seed Swap, March 28 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library. Attendees were taught the length of native plant roots by pulling the rope under each plant and revealing the actual root length.
Victoria Kemper
Emalie Davis with the MU Extension Office offers education, seeds and free snacks during the Seed Swap at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
Victoria Kemper
The Seed Swap offered free seeds as well as an opportunity for community members to leave some of their own behind.
Quail Forever attended the Seed Swap, March 28 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library. Attendees were taught the length of native plant roots by pulling the rope under each plant and revealing the actual root length.