Seeking Forever Home

A grey, tabby, short-hair, friendly cat was picked up June 16, on Baker Street. It is on stray hold until June 23, waiting for its owner to reclaim it. It will be available for adoption or rescue after that. To reclaim, contact the Fredericktown Police Dept. at 573-783-3660 and make arrangements to reclaim it. To adopt or tag for rescue comment on its listing from Furever Paws and Claws on Facebook.
Fluffy is an 8-year-old tabby medium hair black/brown, spayed, snapped negative, up to date on rabies and fvrcp. She is very friendly and a talker. She is staying with a foster. Available for rescue or qualified adopter through Furever Paws and Claws on Facebook.