Seeking Forever Home

A grey, tabby, short-hair, friendly cat was picked up June 16, on Baker Street. It is on stray hold until June 23, waiting for its owner to reclaim it. It will be available for adoption or rescue after that. To reclaim, contact the Fredericktown Police Dept. at 573-783-3660 and make arrangements to reclaim it. To adopt or tag for rescue comment on its listing from Furever Paws and Claws on Facebook.