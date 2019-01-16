Try 1 month for 99¢
Forever Home
Photo provided by Larry Cleve

A friendly, grey, mature adult, spayed, long-hair female looking for a forever home was picked up Jan. 5, on East College Street.

To reclaim, adopt or view, contact the Fredericktown Police Dept. at 573-783-3660.

