Seeking Forever Home

It’s been five months and Oscar still needs a new home.
He is a 12-year-old large male tabby who was surrendered as a result of the owners death. He is very friendly to both people and other cats. He previously lived with a medium sized dog. He has been neutered, snap tested (negative) wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots. He would make a good pet. He is active and likes looking out the window.
There is a no fee adoption available to qualified adopters who will provide an indoor-only home through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.