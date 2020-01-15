{{featured_button_text}}
Forever Home
Photo Provided by Larry Cleve

An orange and white friendly Long hair male with green collar caught on Marshall St. wants to go home. To reclaim call Fredericktown Police 573-783-3660. He is FT20-003.

Over the last 4 months many cats came in to Fredericktown Animal Control and are being held in foster homes awaiting adoption or rescue. No fee adoption to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact on Facebook or 573-944-1395 to adopt these or several other cats. Most are inside only and some barn cats.

