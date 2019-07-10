{{featured_button_text}}
Forever Home
Photo Provided by Larry Cleve

A grey/white cat trapped on Marshall July 5 probably male and maybe friendly is seeking a forever home. To reclaim or adopt contact Fredericktown Police at 573-783-3660. Currently on a 7-day stray hold for owner to reclaim. For further information contact Larry at 573-944-1395.

