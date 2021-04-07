Seeking Forever Home

Oscar still needs a new home. He is an eleven-year-old, large, male tabby who was surrendered as a result of the owner's death.

He is very friendly to both people and other cats. He previously lived with a medium-sized dog. He has been neutered, snap tested (negative) wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots. He would make a good pet.

There is no fee adoption available to qualified adopters who will provide an indoor only home through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

