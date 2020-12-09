Seeking Forever Home

Oscar needs a new home. He is an 11-year-old male tabby who was surrendered as a result of the owner's death.

He is friendly to people, other cats, and lived with a medium-sized dog. He has been neutered, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots.

There is no fee adoption available to qualified adopters who will provide indoor only homes through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

