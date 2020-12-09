 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seeking Forever Home
0 comments

Seeking Forever Home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Forever Home
Photo Provided by Larry Cleve

Oscar needs a new home. He is an 11-year-old male tabby who was surrendered as a result of the owner's death.

He is friendly to people, other cats, and lived with a medium-sized dog. He has been neutered, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots.

There is no fee adoption available to qualified adopters who will provide indoor only homes through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Doing what feels true
Democrat News

Doing what feels true

  • Updated

Local artist Amber Huckaba is making her dreams come true as she pursues her fine arts degree at Southeast Missouri State University. 

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari
Obituaries

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari

  • Updated

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari, 81, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Fredericktown. She was born July 3, 1939 at Ezhumattoor, Kerala India, th…

Randy Dale Hovis
Obituaries

Randy Dale Hovis

  • Updated

Randy Dale Hovis, 58, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home in Farmington.  He was born January 4, 1962 in Fredericktown, a son of Prest…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News