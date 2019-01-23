Try 1 month for 99¢
Forever Home
Photo provided by Larry Cleve

This adult, male, black/white, long-hair, skittish cat in Fredericktown Animal Control is looking for a Forever Home. he was picked up Jan. 18, at Emerald Bluff apartments. Owner is deceased, no stray hold. To adopt, contact Fredericktown Police Dept. at 573-783-4660.

