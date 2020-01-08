{{featured_button_text}}
Forever Home
Photo Provided by Larry Cleve

A black friendly young cat found at Country Mart Dec. 31, wants to go home.

Over the last 4 months many cats came in to Fredericktown Animal Control and are being held in foster homes awaiting adoption or rescue. No fee adoption to qualified adopters is possible through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact on Facebook or 573-944-1395 to adopt these or several other cats most inside only and some barn cats.

