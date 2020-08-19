You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seeking Forever Home
0 comments

Seeking Forever Home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Forever Home
Photo Provided by Larry Cleve

“Stormy” is a 10 year old adult spayed and fully vetted friendly grey long hair female.

She turned up last year in Fredericktown Animal Control with a flea infection and was adopted soon after treatment. Unfortunately her adopter abandoned her and some other pets near Imperial. We have taken her back and are looking for a forever home for her.

She would make a great companion for someone in a quiet home. She is available for adoption. She has been spayed, snap tested, and brought up to date on shots.

There is a no fee adoption available to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joan Marie “Jo” Bellew
Obituaries

Joan Marie “Jo” Bellew

Joan Marie “Jo” Bellew, 80, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home in Fredericktown, Missouri. She was born January 3, 1940 in Fredericktow…

Randal Jason Harris
Obituaries

Randal Jason Harris

Randal Jason Harris, 39, of Farmington, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born March 6, 1981, in Fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News