Seeking Forever Home

“Stormy” is a 10 year old adult spayed and fully vetted friendly grey long hair female.

She turned up last year in Fredericktown Animal Control with a flea infection and was adopted soon after treatment. Unfortunately her adopter abandoned her and some other pets near Imperial. We have taken her back and are looking for a forever home for her.

She would make a great companion for someone in a quiet home. She is available for adoption. She has been spayed, snap tested, and brought up to date on shots.

There is a no fee adoption available to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

