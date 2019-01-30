Try 1 month for 99¢
Forever Home
Photo by Larry Cleve

"Skittles" is a neutered, adult, male, black/white, long-hair cat in Fredericktown Animal Control seeking a forever home. Picked up Jan. 18, at Emerald Bluff apartments. Owner died - no stray hold. To adopt, contact Fredericktown Police Dept. at 573-783-3660.

