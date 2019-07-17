{{featured_button_text}}

A very friendly male grey/white cat trapped on Marshall July 5 and a grey male tabby caught on West Main July 8 are seeking a forever home or homes.

To reclaim or adopt, contact Fredericktown Police at 573-783-3660. The cats are currently on a 7-day stray hold for owner to reclaim.

For further information contact Larry at 573-944-1395.

