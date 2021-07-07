 Skip to main content
Seeking Forever Home
Seeking Forever Home

cat
Alan Kopitsky

An adult female calico was picked up July 2, at 808 S. Main.

It may have been hit by a car. There is no apparent injury, but she is lethargic.

To reclaim, contact the Fredericktown Police at 573-783-3660. For more information, contact Furever Paws and Claws via Facebook.

