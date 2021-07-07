Seeking Forever Home

An adult female calico was picked up July 2, at 808 S. Main.

It may have been hit by a car. There is no apparent injury, but she is lethargic.

To reclaim, contact the Fredericktown Police at 573-783-3660. For more information, contact Furever Paws and Claws via Facebook.

