Seeking Forever Home
0 comments

Seeking Forever Home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Forever Home
Photo Provided by Larry Cleve

A big adult intact grey male tabby was caught at the high school. He is being treated for conjunctivitis and his eyes are looking better.

He would make a great pet and is friendly. He is available for adoption soon.

He was neutered, snap tested, and brought up to date on shots while being treated for pink eye.

No fee adoption to qualified adopters is available through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Voting location change
Democrat News

Voting location change

  • Updated

The voting location for the June 2, 2020 Municipal General Election is changed from the Armory to Follis Place, 702 Plaza D., next to Follis &…

Judith Ann “Judy” Kegley
Obituaries

Judith Ann “Judy” Kegley

Judith Ann “Judy” Kegley, 77, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in St. Louis. She was born December 6, 1942 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the daughter…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News