Seeking Forever Home

A big adult intact grey male tabby was caught at the high school. He is being treated for conjunctivitis and his eyes are looking better.

He would make a great pet and is friendly. He is available for adoption soon.

He was neutered, snap tested, and brought up to date on shots while being treated for pink eye.

No fee adoption to qualified adopters is available through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

