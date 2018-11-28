Try 1 month for 99¢

There are two friendly cats in Fredericktown Animal Control that are looking for Forever Homes.

One is an 8 week old female. The other is a spayed grey long hair adult female.

To reclaim or adopt contact The Fredericktown Police Department at 573-783-3660.

