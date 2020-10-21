 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seeking Forever Homes
0 comments

Seeking Forever Homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A young black friendly female came in Oct. 14 and is on stray hold and can be reclaimed now.

We have taken in several kittens who are looking for forever homes. They are friendly and would make a great companion for someone who wants a playful addition to their home. They are available for sponsored adoption. They have been neutered/spayed, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots.

These kittens are indoor cats only and an adopter must promise not to declaw. There are three yellow males, three orange males, one grey male, one black male, and two females one black/white, one orange. All are around 18 weeks old.

We also have a young adult female “Tortie” who is in need of a new home with her as the only cat.

There is a no fee adoption available to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Todd Michael Mueller, 41, of Fredericktown to Sarah Pauline Vazquez, 38, of FredericktownTyler Daniel Fields, 28, of Fredericktown to Cassandr…

Joshua Robert Boyer
Obituaries

Joshua Robert Boyer

Joshua Robert Boyer, 25, died Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born October 4, 1994 in St. Louis, the son of Larry Joe Jr. and Allison Boyer.

James “Jim” Riley King
Obituaries

James “Jim” Riley King

James “Jim” Riley King, 90, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born September 30, 1930 at Central City, Kentuc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News