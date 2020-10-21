Seeking Forever Homes

A young black friendly female came in Oct. 14 and is on stray hold and can be reclaimed now.

We have taken in several kittens who are looking for forever homes. They are friendly and would make a great companion for someone who wants a playful addition to their home. They are available for sponsored adoption. They have been neutered/spayed, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots.

These kittens are indoor cats only and an adopter must promise not to declaw. There are three yellow males, three orange males, one grey male, one black male, and two females one black/white, one orange. All are around 18 weeks old.

We also have a young adult female “Tortie” who is in need of a new home with her as the only cat.

There is a no fee adoption available to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

