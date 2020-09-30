 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seeking Forever Homes
0 comments

Seeking Forever Homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We have taken in several kittens who are looking for forever homes.

They are friendly and would make a great companion for someone who wants a playful addition to their home. They are available for sponsored adoption. They have been neutered/spayed, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots.

These kittens are indoor cats only and any adopter must promise not to declaw. There are three yellow males, and one grey male, one black male, and three females one black/white, one orange, and one “tortie” who has some grey, some orange and some white markings. All are around 18 weeks old. We also have a young adult female “Tortie” who is in need of a new home with her as the only cat.

There is a no fee adoption available to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Dylan Leon Mills, 33, of Fredericktown to Sarah Elizabeth Minx, 34, of FredericktownKenneth Irving Harman, 23, of Fredericktown to Casandra Ma…

+2
"Caching' In
Democrat News

"Caching' In

The year of 2020 has been a challenge, but one thing it has provided is a new appreciation for outdoor areas. Families are spending more time …

Bobby M. Gullett Sr.
Obituaries

Bobby M. Gullett Sr.

Bobby M. Gullett Sr., 80, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born December 13, 1939 at Hattieville, Arkansas, the son of E.M. and Zella…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News