Seeking Forever Homes

They are friendly and would make a great companion for someone who wants a playful addition to their home. They are available for sponsored adoption. They have been neutered/spayed, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots.

These kittens are indoor cats only and any adopter must promise not to declaw. There are three yellow males, and one grey male, one black male, and three females one black/white, one orange, and one “tortie” who has some grey, some orange and some white markings. All are around 18 weeks old. We also have a young adult female “Tortie” who is in need of a new home with her as the only cat.