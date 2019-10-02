{{featured_button_text}}

Two very friendly adult male cats are seeking forever homes.

One is grey and white and the other is black and white. Both cats have been neutered, had their shots and tests while at Animal Control for the last several weeks.

They are available now as inside only pets to an adopter.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Three young spayed females are also available. One is a friendly black 8 month old cat a second is a young grey female, and third is a six month old orange and white female.

To learn more or to adopt these sponsored or other cats through Furever Paws and Claws contact Larry at 573-944-1395 who is fostering these cats for Fredericktown Animal Control.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments