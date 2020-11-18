Seeking Forever Homes

A young black friendly/shy female came in to Fredericktown Animal Control Oct. 14.
A second friendly black female and a black/white very friendly young male came in November 3.
An adult male tabby and a long hair adult calico were surrendered last week.
They have been spayed/neutered, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots. There is no fee adoption available to qualified adopters who will provide indoor only homes through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!