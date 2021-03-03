 Skip to main content
Seeking Forever Homes
Oscar needs a new home. He is an eleven-year-old male tabby who was surrendered as a result of the owner's death. He is very friendly to both people and other cats. He previously lived with a medium sized dog.

A three-year-old female tabby is also available but may need to be the only pet.

They have been neutered/spayed, snap tested (negative), wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots.

There is no fee adoption available to qualified adopters who will provide indoor-only homes through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

