Seeking Forever Homes

Oscar still needs a new home. He is an eleven year old male tabby who was surrendered as a result of the owners death. He is very friendly to both people and other cats. He previously lived with a medium sized dog.

A three-year-old female tortie is also available but may need to be the only pet.

April, a four-year-old declawed tortie is also available. She was living with a medium sized dog until her owner passed away. These three cats have been neutered/spayed, snap tested (negative) wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots. They are all friendly and would make good pets.

There is no fee adoption available to qualified adopters who will provide indoor-only homes through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0