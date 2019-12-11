{{featured_button_text}}

A friendly long hair orange young male was caught on December 3, 2019 at the Intermediate School. A grey/white cat was caught on Newberry and both are in Fredericktown Animal Control.

Three friendly (4-6 year old) adults (1 black female, and 2 tortie females) need forever homes immediately. The 3 adults are related and have been inside only cats. They have been spayed and are up to date on shots.

No fee adoption to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact 573-944-1395 to adopt these or several other cats/kittens needing forever homes.

