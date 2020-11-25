Seeking Forever Homes

A friendly black and white female came in last week.

A friendly black female and a black/white very friendly young male came in Nov. 3.

An adult male tabby and a long hair adult calico were surrendered as a result of the owner's death.

They have been spayed/neutered, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots. There is no fee adoption available to qualified adopters who will provide indoor only homes through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue.

Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

