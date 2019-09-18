{{featured_button_text}}

Four friendly cats are seeking forever homes. One is a black adult from Emerald Drive and another is black and white trapped by the swimming pool. Two young female tabbies are were also turned in.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

To learn more or to reclaim these or other cats contact Larry 573-944-1395 who is fostering these cats for Fredericktown Animal Control.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments