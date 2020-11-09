Seeking Forever Homes

A young black friendly/shy female came in to Fredericktown Animal Control Oct. 14. She is available for sponsored adoption.

A second friendly, black female and a black/white, very friendly young male came in Nov. 3. They have been spayed/neutered, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots.

There is no fee adoption to qualified adopters available through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395

