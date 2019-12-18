{{featured_button_text}}

A friendly long hair black young male was caught on Farrar. A scared grey/white cat was also caught on Farrar, and both are in Fredericktown Animal Control.

Three friendly (4-6 year old) adults (1 black female, and 2 tortie females) need forever homes immediately. The 3 adults are related and have been inside only cats. They have been spayed and are up to date on shots.

No fee adoption to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact on Facebook or 573-944-1395 to adopt these or several other cats many inside only and some barn cats as well.

